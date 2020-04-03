|
Nancy G. Edwards-Hahn
Muncie - Nancy G. Edwards-Hahn, of Muncie, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 16, 1946 to Rosmarie Margaret and Robert Edwards. She graduated in 1964 from Waynesville High School with honors. After high school she earned her Associates Degree in nursing from Ivy Tech Community College.
Nancy worked as an LPN at Westminster Village, Ball Memorial Hospital, and as a home healthcare nurse for young children. Nancy enjoyed her family, and was very proud of her two sons and five grandsons. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, needlepoint, true crime television, and rescuing animals.
Late in life, Nancy married Michael W. Hahn on January 10, 2010. Together they enjoyed going to her grandkids sporting events and they each shared a love for animals. She had a loving, loyal, giving heart and could be a real spitfire when she wanted to be!
Nancy was a proud mother, grandmother, and wife and will be missed by her family. Those include her husband of ten years, Michael W. Hahn, sons: David (wife, Kelli) Edwards and Michael (wife, Brandi) Edwards, Grandsons: Brady, Braxton, Bronson, Daxton, and Decklin Edwards.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and her only granddaughter, Skylee Marie Edwards.
At this time a private graveside burial is scheduled for immediate family only on Monday, April 6th. A celebration of life tribute will be announced at a later date. Nancy will be laid to rest at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Garden View Home has been honored to assist the family.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020