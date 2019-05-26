|
Nancy J. Freel
Eaton - Nancy J. Freel, 83, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Nancy was born in Windfall, Indiana on February 12, 1936 to James and Stella (Carpenter) Powell. She married Charles Freel on December 25, 1966 in Kokomo, Indiana. Together they would raise their two sons.
Nancy worked as a cook for the Mississinewa Tavern in Eaton for over 20 years and later worked for Joe's South in Hartford City. She was an avid fisherman who loved to cook, bake, crochet and sew. She enjoyed watching game shows especially ones with Drew Carey and Alex Trebek but most of all she loved her family.
Her loving family include her son: Steven Freel; daughters-in-law, Ilissa Freel and Elizabeth Bonilla; grandchildren: Heather Young (Steven Joel), Zachary Freel, Brittany Freel, Monica Daniels (Resean), Angel Bonilla, Gilbert Bonilla (Emily), Sergio Bonilla, Gabriella Madrigal (Ivan) and Antonio Altamirano (Zulia); great-grandchildren: Kailey Young, Skylor Young, Eaven Matchett, Elijah Daniels, Aalena Daniels, Aurora Daniels, Aniyah Daniels, Blake Bonilla, Ella Bonilla, Everly Bonilla, Adriana Madrigal, Jeremiah Madrigal, Ismael Altamirano and Antonio Altamirano Jr.; niece, Sonja Norris-Howard; great-nephews, Dusty Bisel (Kyla) and Jason Bisel (Krystal); great-great-nieces: Emrie, Charlie, Faith and Kara; great-great-nephew Jaxon and of course, "her girls, the fur-babies", Bonnie and Babette.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Chuck Freel Jr., two sisters, Patricia Norris and Mary Powell.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on June 1, 2019 at East 16th Street Church of God, 2605 E 16th Street Muncie, IN 47302.
Memorials may be made in her name to the East 16th Street Church of God.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019