Nancy Jane McCord



Muncie - Nancy Jane McCord, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and dearest friend.



She was born on February 9, 1934 in Muncie, IN, the daughter of Forrest Valentine and Virginia Agnes (Smither) McCord. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.



Nancy graduated from Royerton High School and Indiana Business College. She worked at Mutual Federal Savings and Loan (Mutual Bank) for 43 years. She loved her job working with people and held the position as secretary for the bank president for many years. Nancy was a member of the American Business Women's Association (A.B.W.A.).



Nancy cherished the time she spent with family and friends. She loved to joke with people and make them laugh. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the casino, and had a heart for travel. If given a line from an old song and asked information about it, she could tell you the singer and song name almost instantly.



Nancy is survived by her sister, Phyllis Ann McCord Fecher; niece and nephew that she helped raise, Nancy Dawn Paul and Andrew J. Paul (his wife, Kendra and their son, Aiden); niece who assisted with her financial affairs, Beth Ann Fecher Stiers; life long "sister" friend, Martha Shockley, and several other loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie, IN from 2:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary