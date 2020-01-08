|
Nancy Jane (Bennett) Poole
Ridgeville - Nancy Jane (Bennett) Poole, 83, passed away at 7:55 AM, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, peacefully while in the company of family members at Reid Hospital, in Richmond, IN. Nancy was born in Randolph County, W.VA. on May 8, 1936, a daughter of the late Edith R. (Lamb) and Ezra R. Bennett. She was the widow of Edwin Lee Poole Sr. who she happily married on August 19, 1960 and sadly lost on November 27, 2011. She was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Auxiliary, Winchester Moose Lodge, and prepared and served meals for the Ridgeville United Methodist Church, and Ridgeville American Legion. Nancy was a hard working women both in and out of her own home. She dedicated many years serving others in her communities across the United States during Edwin's years serving in the United States Navy. During those years she worked as a sorter packer, nurses aid, and homemaker. She continued her service even after Ed had finished his, by becoming an activities coordinator between the Marion VA and the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507. She loved cooking, baking, and making holiday candy for veteran's, grieving families and in community outreach programs. Nancy enjoyed music, mowing, watching the Atlanta Braves, & LA Dodgers baseball, game shows, playing BINGO at the Union City , Canasta, Pinochle, and UNO. She is survived by 1 son; Edwin L. Poole Jr. (wife Farrah), 2 daughters; Michelle A. Mumbower (husband Scott), Laura Poole (husband Johnny), 4 sisters; Rachel, Reeva, Rella, Sharon, 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed, 1 son; Raymond C. Poole, 1 daughter; Sandy McCallister, 2 brothers; Bud, and Don, 1 sister; Mona, and 2 grandchildren; Tammy and Matthew McCallister. Friends are invited to call Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. Burial will be held in Lawndale Cemetery, Ridgeville, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020