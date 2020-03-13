|
Nancy K. Chapman Davis-Cook
Springport - Nancy K. Chapman Davis-Cook, 86, resident of Springport, passed away Thursday evening at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Middletown, Indiana, October 20, 1933, the daughter of Rufus Lowell and Thelma Louise Brown Chapman. She was a 1951 graduate of Middletown High School and owned several business' in her life including the Hat Box in Middletown. She was a graduate of Business College and lived in Henry County most of her life.
She was a member of the Upper Fall Creek Church of the Brethren and active in the Ps Iota Xi Middletown Chapter.
She loved bowling and was active in leagues at the Cooper's Sport Bowl in Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, David Davis, sister, Joyce Ambs, brother, Jerry Chapman, sister-in-law, Janet Chapman, granddaughter, Hannah Davis and brother-in-law, Phil Ambs.
She is survived by her children: Kathy Davis of Mt. Summit, Kristi Davis of Springport and Kari Cook of Springport, brother, Bill Chapman of Middletown, sisters, Sue Melton of Middletown, sister-in-law, Debbie Chapman of Middletown, several nieces and nephews, 3 grandchildren: Andrea Erli, Spencer (Laura) Erli and Vaugh Cook.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 4:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Dennis Hilton officiating Cremation will follow.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Upper Fall Creek Church of the Brethren.
Online guestbook at: www.ballardansons.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020