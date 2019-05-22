|
|
Nancy K. Rickert
Albany - Nancy K. Rickert, age 83, formerly of Albany, died Saturday afternoon at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Ft. Wayne. Born Aug. 2, 1935 in Jay County, she was a 1953 graduate of Albany High School and lived in Delaware County before moving to Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and member of Tri Kappa of Albany (Delta Epsilon Chapter). Nancy was active in P.T.A. at Albany Elementary School and Mabel K. Holland Elementary in Ft. Wayne. She served as Vice Committee person for Republican Allen County Party in Concordia Gardens & Fox Chase, served as Den Mother for Cub Scouts at Mabel K. Holland, and was a committee member of Cub Scouts in Albany and B.S.A. Nancy and L. Stephens designed the B.S.A. neckerchief for Troop 410. She belonged to the Canasta Club in Albany and enjoyed painting, woodcrafts, attending stage plays, and collecting Christmas villages. She also preferred to cook and published "Aunt Nancy's Cook Book".
Survivors include her husband of nearly 61 years, Ervin M. Rickert; 2 sons: Douglas M. Rickert (wife: Diane), Manchester, MI, and David C. Rickert (wife: Sharlyn), Ft. Wayne; a sister: Betty Flesher, Albany; 6 grandchildren: William Rickert (wife: Ashley), Manchester, MI, Roxanne Bush (husband: Michael), Manchester, MI, Ryan Rickert (wife: Caylee), Lima, OH, Madeline Rickert, Manchester, MI, Josephine Rickert, Manchester, MI, and Tyler Rickert, Ft. Wayne; 3 great-grandchildren: Russell Rickert, Mabel Rickert, and Ruby Rickert, and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell K. "Bill" & Dorothy L. (Fishback) Peterson; 3 brothers: Keith Peterson, Bill Peterson, and Douglas Peterson, and a sister: Orpha Vincent.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Albany United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany, IN 47320; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 22, 2019