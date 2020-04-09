|
|
Nancy LaRose (Harris) Stinson
Nancy LaRose (Harris) Stinson, 82, daughter of the late John D. Harris and Dollie (Brimhall) Harris, born September 4, 1937, went home to be with our Glorious Father on a beautiful, warm, sunny, spring morning April 8, 2020, at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Nancy was a lifelong resident of Delaware County, and a proud Muncie Central Bearcat alumnus. She graduated from Muncie Central with the Class of 1955. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Nancy attended Ball State, and worked at Mutual Home Federal Savings and Loan.
Nancy met her best friend and husband, Monty Stinson, in 1960, at the Gaston skating rink. Nancy and Monty were married for fifty-nine wonderful and loving years. Nancy devoted her life to Monty, and to raising their four children.
Nancy is survived by and memories of her will be cherished by: her husband, Monty; four children, Tim (Amy), Jon (Christine), Amy Wise (Scott), and Sam (Jennifer), her grandchildren, Tyler (Megan), and Kelsie Stinson, Slater, Lincoln, Vaughn, and Ivy Wise, and great-grandchildren, Eliana and Gwendolyn Stinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Ted Harris.
Although Nancy was loved by many, it is unfortunate the ceremony will be limited to immediate family.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude to the staff at Albany Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for their love and special care of Nancy and Monty.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 309 East Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020