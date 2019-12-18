|
Nancy Lucille Barnett
Muncie - Nancy Lucille Barnett, born January 8, 1942 in Elkhart, IN, passed away on December 18, 2019.
She later moved to Greenwood , IN and graduated from Center Grove High School. Nancy graduated from Ball State University with her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education. She spent her entire career as a special education teacher at Muncie Southside High School for 26 years.
Throughout her career, she was awarded numerous accolades and recognition for her excellent work in the classroom. Her most prestigious awards included the Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year in 2000 and the national State Farm Teacher of the Year award in 2001. She was also featured in the book, Teachers: A Tribute to the Enlightened, the Exceptional, The Extraordinary. Her greatest passion, however, was the program that she started during her years at Southside High School. "I CAN" was born out of a desire to create a hands-on approach to learning for her students that involved them running a business of making and selling craft and gift items at school. After she retired from Muncie Community Schools in 2006, she expanded the "I CAN" program to "Beyond I CAN" to provide post-secondary employment options to adults with special needs in the community. Today, the program is still actively and successfully operating.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Terry Barnett. She is also survived by daughters, Patty (Lee) Strayer and Betsy (Andrew) Dugan. Her grandchildren include Ty Strayer, Jake (Courtney) Byrns, Maya Byrns, Harrison Barnett, and great-grandson, Roman Byrns. She is survived by siblings Carolyn (Bob) Kelso, Jim (Jill) Stutzman, and Jane (Dave) Luscumb.
Nancy was preceded in death by infant daughter, Kathryn Barnett and son, Andy Barnett.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel or one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beyond I CAN, 514 E. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47304 or Main Street United Methodist Church, 801 E. Main Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019