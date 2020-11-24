1/1
Nancy Lydia (Dickover) Murrell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lydia (Dickover) Murrell

Parker City - Nancy Lydia (Dickover) Murrell, of Parker City, at the age of 87, passed away peacefully with her family in the early morning of Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1933 to the late Earl and Nora (Geiger) Dickover in Selma, Indiana.

Nancy was a wonderful cook and worked for 20 years in that role for Wapahani High School. After her retirement, she served as head cook for many years at the High Street Methodist Church "Thursday Luncheon" program for senior citizens. Her recipes are a legacy highly prized by her family. She also loved playing cards. She was blessed with many loyal friends from Selma High School's class of 1951, some for as many as 80 years.

Nancy left behind three children, Rick Murrell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jody Murrell of Parker City, and Lydia Seals of Muncie; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nora (Geiger) Dickover; in 2001, by her husband of 48 years, Richard L. Murrell; and sister, Sandra J. Koons.

Funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved