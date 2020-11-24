Nancy Lydia (Dickover) Murrell
Parker City - Nancy Lydia (Dickover) Murrell, of Parker City, at the age of 87, passed away peacefully with her family in the early morning of Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1933 to the late Earl and Nora (Geiger) Dickover in Selma, Indiana.
Nancy was a wonderful cook and worked for 20 years in that role for Wapahani High School. After her retirement, she served as head cook for many years at the High Street Methodist Church "Thursday Luncheon" program for senior citizens. Her recipes are a legacy highly prized by her family. She also loved playing cards. She was blessed with many loyal friends from Selma High School's class of 1951, some for as many as 80 years.
Nancy left behind three children, Rick Murrell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jody Murrell of Parker City, and Lydia Seals of Muncie; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nora (Geiger) Dickover; in 2001, by her husband of 48 years, Richard L. Murrell; and sister, Sandra J. Koons.
Funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.