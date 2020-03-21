|
Naomi Elizabeth Oxley
Warren - Naomi Elizabeth Oxley, 98, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.
She was born in Tacoma, Washington on May 15, 1921 the daughter of J. Finley and Mary Edith (Jessup) Hunt and graduated from Center High School in 1939. She went on to graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in Education, later receiving her Masters Degree in Education from Ball State University.
Naomi was a school teacher with Union School Corporation, retiring in 1987 after twenty-five years of service.
She was a long-time member of High Street United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Macre Ne Feirma, Delta Kappa Gamma and Extension Homemakers.
Survivors include her sons Kevin L. Oxley (wife, Eileen) of Huntington and Kent L. Oxley (wife, Jody) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; six grandchildren, Michelle Kathrins (husband, Brad) of Glendale, Arizona, Andrea K. Douglass (husband, Charles) of Huntington, Heather Oxley Lott (husband, Gary) of Surprise, Arizona, Aaron Oxley (wife, Rayann) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sarah Lowry (husband, Justin) of Edwardsville, Illinois and Matthew Oxley of Madison, Wisconsin; special nephew, John Hunt (wife, Rita); special niece, Phyllis Battice (husband, John); also surviving are ten great-grandchildren and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, Virgil R. Oxley in 2017; a son, Keith L. Oxley; daughter, Karen L. Oxley; a sister, Rachel Beigler; and a step-sister, Marjorie Keesling. Services will be held privately at High Street United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Blountsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 South High Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020