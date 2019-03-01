|
|
Naomi Lucille Skinner Taylor
Madison - Mrs. Naomi Taylor, age 81, of Madison, entered this life on March 31, l937 in Muncie. She graduated from Muncie Central High School in l955.On February 23, l957, she was united in marriage to Lewis Grant "Louie" Taylor in Muncie, Indiana. This union was blessed with three sons, David, Michael and James and two daughters, Marcia and Linda. Naomi died on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 3:58 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana.
Naomi will be missed by her husband of 62 years, Lewis Grant "Louie" Taylor of Madison, Indiana; her sons, David Taylor of Winchester, Indiana, Micehael Taylor of Muncie, Indiana, James Taylor of Madison, Indiana; her daughters, Marcia Taylor Lair of Madison, Indiana, Linda Allen and her husband Mark of North Vernon, Indiana; her grandchildren, Carrie Adams and her husband, Jeremy, Brad Lewis Allen, Emily Gribble, and Rebecca Taylor; her great grandchildren, Justin, Dalton, Nora, and Evan; her brother, Gerald Skinner of Savannah, Georgia; her sisters, Barbara Mast and her husband Ed of Savannah, Indiana, Donna McCutchen of Savannah, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Skinner died December 1977, her mother, Emily Mader Skinner died February 1992, her son in law, Bill Lair, her daughter in law, Deborah Chambers Taylor, her infant brother, Owen Skinner, her sister in law, Juanita Skinner.
Services have already been held. For full obituary information please visit www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 1, 2019