Naomi Ruth Long



Muncie - On June 8, 2020, longtime Muncie resident Naomi Ruth Long passed away peacefully at her home in Parrish, Florida at the age of 87. Ruth was called home surrounded by her loving Husband Chet of 58 years and Children. When Ruth's children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" didn't exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Ruth was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family. She did this not out of obligation, but because of her passion for her family. Ruth was an avid golfer whom routinely scored better than Chet. With her guidance all her Children graduated from Delta High School and attended Ball State University.



Ruth was preceded in death by her Father & Mother, Russ & Hazel Walker. Six brothers and sisters: Francis, June, Bill, Bob, Jackie, & Don. The Walker Family was one of the original homesteads of Morning Side Neighborhood and all the Walker children graduated from Royerton High School.



Ruth is survived by her loving husband Chet, who cared for Ruth until god called her home. She spent her final days in her home with her Children; Keith, Katrina , Nena, & Chadwick (her eldest son Christoper preceded her in death). Ruth adored her Grandchildren; Michael, Adam, Austin, Avery, Naomi as well as Great Grandchildren; Alexavier & Laylah.



Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. Thessalonians 4:13-14



Please join us for Naomi's Memorial at Groover Funeral Home - 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL 34222. Serves will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 19th. A celebration of life will follow in her honor at Woody's River Roo.









