Nathan Brandin Wohlt
Nathan Brandin Wohlt

Indianapolis - Nathan Brandin Wohlt passed away September 9, 2020.

He was born November 13, 1976 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Ruth and Paul Wohlt.

He led a life full of creativity, love and compassion, sharing his heart and his art with so many, from the highlands of Papua New Guinea to the plains of Indiana. He loved BIG and loved us all so much.

Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Lindsay Wohlt.

He is survived by his parents; two brothers, August "Goose" Wohlt, William Wohlt (wife, Susan Aguilar-Wohlt); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many others who loved him dearly.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later, safer date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, 200 S. Meridian Street, #400, Indianapolis, IN 46225, or Indiana K-9 Search and Recovery, www.indianak9sar.org/donations.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
