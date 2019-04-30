|
Neal Avery McAdams
Elkhart - Neal Avery McAdams, 58, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 at his home. He was born January 15, 1961 in Randolph County, Indiana to Avery & Tillie (Thornburg) McAdams.
Surviving are 2 children, Brad McAdams and Megan McAdams both of Elkhart; 2 of the best grandsons in the world, Jordan Jay Thacker and Karter Ray Thacker; his mother, Tillie Emmons of Elkhart; the mother of his children Karen Williams of Elkhart; a special friend and helper, Thomas Eldridge of Elkhart and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Avery McAdams and his step father, James Emmons.
Neal loved driving trucks, any type of truck, he was a truck driver for over 35 years. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and old western movies on TV.
In keeping with his wishes cremation will take place. A celebration of life service for Neal will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Pastor Keith McFarren from Bethel United Methodist Church will preside. Friends may visit with the family for 1 hour prior to the service. All in attendance are encouraged to wear blue jeans and an orange shirt.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Center for Hospice Care.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019