Ned Sickels



Winchester - Ned Allen Sickels, 65, of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



He was born July 26, 1954, to Bud and Betty (Bosworth) Sickels. Ned graduated from Randolph Southern High School, Class of 1972. He married his best friend, Jodi (Maines) Sickels, with whom he shared 46 wonderful years. Together they raised two children and enjoyed five amazing grandchildren. Some of his best times were spent making memories with his cherished family. He was a respected member of the farming community. He was a man of few words, who instilled the importance of honesty, integrity, loyalty, trust and hard work in those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife Jodi; his children and their spouses, Wylie (Adam) Buhs of Bethalto, IL and Gabrial (Shayla) Sickels of Winchester; five grandchildren, Cole, Wayde, Dane, Harper and Dalton; his mother Betty; three sisters, Sondra (John) Myers, Sharon (Steve) Seerley, Nita (Larry) Short; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bud.



A celebration of his life will be held on the family farm (4021 S. 200 W. Winchester, IN) Saturday, August 1, 2020. Friends and family may call from 2:00-5:00pm, followed by a service officiated by Steve Pedigo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jay-Randolph Developmental Services, Inc. 974 E. Base Rd. Winchester, IN.









