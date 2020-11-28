1/1
Nedra L. (Addison) Hiatt
Nedra L. (Addison) Hiatt

Alexandria - Nedra L. (Addison) Hiatt, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her residence.

Nedra was born on July 29, 1947 in Anderson to Elmer and Viva (Plummer) Addison. She was raised in the Gilman community and lived in Alexandria all of her adult life. She was a graduate of Harrison-Washington High School-Class of 1965. She was co-owner along with her late husband Bing of Bing and Ned's Inn and had worked as Deli Manager at the former Cox's Super market for several years. At one time, Nedra was very active in area bowling leagues and was a member of the local Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She loved spending time with her friends and cheering on Purdue athletics.

Survivors:

Son-Michael (Tracy) Hiatt-Alexandria

Brother-Don Addison-Alexandria

Grandchildren- Schyler (Amy) Massey-Seymour, Kaylee (Brayton) Adams-North Vernon, Collin Malston (Grace Bassett), Mikaela Hiatt and Bryce Hiatt all of Alexandria

Great Granddaughter-Parker Rae Massey

Nieces and nephews

Her parents, her husband of 29 years-Ralph "Bing" Hiatt in 1994, Daughter-Beth Ann Malston in 2018, Mother-in-law-Betty Hiatt "Old Grandma", Sister-in-law-Mary Ann (Gaither) Addison

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service in honor of Nedra's life at 11 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. Rev Jerry Young will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Noffze Funeral Home, 501 North Harrison Street, Alexandria.

Current Indiana mandates call for social distancing and appropriate facial masking be worn at all times at both the funeral home and the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alexandria Elks Scholarship Fund, 1810 South Harrison Street, Alexandria, IN 46001

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Nedra and serve the Hiatt/Addison family

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
