|
|
Neil Eltzroth
Ft. Wayne, IN - Neil Ray Eltzroth, 65, of Fort Wayne, Indiana went to his heavenly home on Monday evening, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his huge loving family.
Neil was instrumental in setting up a program for distributing books and art to nursing homes. He was passionate about hanging out with his older brother at the body shop where they shared their love of rebuilding classic cars. Neil was an avid traveler and enjoyed deep sea fishing. In his earlier years, Neil owned his own arcade in Dunkirk, IN. Later in life, he was employed by GTE Mobilnet. He was a natural born salesman. Before his retirement, he was a general manager of several entertainment venues in Fort Wayne, IN. Neil furthered his education by obtaining degrees from Purdue University and Ball State University.
Neil is survived by his son, Samuel Ray Eltzroth of Ft. Wayne and the light of his life, a granddaughter, Anna Rose; and beloved pets, Katie and Cloe. Other Survivors include, Joyce Williams (husband, Floyd) of Albany, IN, Janice Crow of Muncie, IN, Charles Eltzroth (wife, Julie) of Dunkirk, IN, Sharon Miller (husband, Kenny) of Indianapolis, IN; Betty Cline (husband, Mike) of Gaston, IN and his twin sister, Nila Henson (husband, Ken) of Wildwood, MO; many nieces and nephews; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Earnest and Nina (Walker) Eltzroth of Dunkirk, IN.
A service to celebrate Neil's life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel of Dunkirk, IN with Pastor Randy Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15 th and one hour prior to services on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 13, 2019