Neil Jay Studebaker
Muncie - Neil Jay Studebaker, 63, of Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
Neil was born on March 9, 1957 in Muncie, Indiana. He attended Yorktown High School. Neil was a tool and die maker at CM Tech for 10 years. Neil enjoyed restoring cars and motorcycles, building model vehicles, attending car shows, and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Neil is survived by his sister, Cindy Gillum (husband Jeff); brother, Mike Gibson (wife Stephannee); step-father, James Gibson Jr.; sister-in-law, Julie Vance; five nieces and nephews, Tanya Dellinger (husband Jeremy), Greg Studebaker (Josh), Codi Gibson, Gracee Gibson, and Drew Gibson; two great-nieces, Kayla Parker (husband Peyton) and Kassidy Dellinger; and two best friends, Mark Clark and Kris King.
Neil was preceded in death by his mother, Veda (Paris) Gibson; father, Daniel Studebaker; and brother, Mark Studebaker.
A graveside service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie.
