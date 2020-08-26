Nelda E. Mixell



Port Charlotte - Nelda E. Mixell, 63, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Muncie, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Port Charlotte, FL. Her daughter, Malia, was fortunate to spend the morning with her mother on the day of her passing as visitation to the nursing home had been suspended due to Covid -19. Nelda had suffered with a long term battle with Stage 4 cancer including blindness resulting in her entering the nursing home in July of 2019.



She was born in Muncie, Indiana May 17, 1957 to Albert E. Mixell and Nora Elizabeth (Judd) Mixell. She attended Muncie schools and was graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1975. She worked at Ball State University Bookstore for a number of years prior to moving to Houston, TX and then onto Port Charlotte, Florida.



Nelda worked as a server in Houston and Punta Gorda. She worked for a number of years at Fisherman's Village- Punta Gorda, FL with her last position at the Village Fish Market where she proudly worked her last few years.



Nelda is survived by her only daughter, Malia Mixell-White, Punta Gorda, FL, and two grandsons, Easton and Walker. She is survived by her only sister, Sarah E. Parker, Muncie, Indiana, her local nephew and caregiver, Chris B. Parker, Punta Gorda, FL, nephew Kent A. Parker (Mary), Muncie, Indiana and her niece, Roxanne Wilkinson (Louis), Remington, Indiana. She is also survived by 10 great nieces and nephews, 6 great-great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.



Nelda is also survived by her close and dear friend, Cathy (Joe) Dunkin Puterbaugh who she relocated to Port Charlotte, FL to be near.



There were no services or calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life Event at Beef O'Bradys-Punta Gorda, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2-6 pm. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nelda's life.









