Nell I. Addington
Parker City - Nell I. Addington, 100, of Parker City, IN passed away early Saturday Morning, October 26, 2019 at Willowbend Living Center of Muncie, IN. She was born December 4, 1918 in Muncie, Indiana the daughter of Ernest and Sarah (Jackson) Oliver. She was a 1937 graduate of Stoney Creek High School.
Nell, a farmer's wife, had worked in assembly for Ball Brothers Corporation and was also a seamstress for JC Penney. She was a member of the Stoney Creek Mother's Club; and attended True Light Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Kim Addington (wife, Cathy) of Parker City, IN; four grandchildren, Kris Reed (April) of Fishers, IN, Stacy Reed-Borum of Frankton, IN, Anne Reed-Heckman (Keith) of Parker City, IN and Joe Addington of Parker City, IN; and five great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lewis, T.J. Ratcliff, Joshua and Jacob Necessary and Griffin Heckman; and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Haworth and Betty Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dallas Addington; daughter, Pamela Reed; four brothers, Bud Oliver, Richard Oliver, Gay Oliver and John Oliver; and two sisters, Lorene Kennedy and Violet Jackson.
A service to celebrate Nell's life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Windsor, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to service time at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the good people at Willowbend Living Center, for Nell's care. Memorial contributions may be made to Ann Oliver Memorial Scholarship c/o College Ave. United Methodist Church, 100 N. College Ave. Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019