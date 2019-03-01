Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Free Will Baptist Church
7500 N. Wheeling
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church
7500 N. Wheeling
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Anderson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nellie Anderson Obituary
Nellie Anderson

Muncie - Muncie-Nellie Odean Anderson, 81, passed away Tuesday evening at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Franklin, Tennessee, the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle (Wright) Garrett.

Nellie attended Franklin City Schools. Mrs. Anderson had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Parkview Nursing Home for over 30 years prior to her retirement in 2011. She attended the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking, gardening and thrifty shopping.

Survivors include four daughters, Jeannie Weightman (husband-David), Ina Patterson, Cathie Dempsey (husband-David) and Melissa Emrick (fiancé- John Zettlemoyer; six grandchildren, Morris Claypool III (wife-Taryn), Kierra Gilmore, Tony Patterson fiancé-Nikki Wyman), Luke Patterson Fiancé-Ellen South), Christopher Emrick, Catalynn Emrick; two great grandchildren, Braden Funkhouser and Anthony Patterson.

She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Heather Claypool; her parents; two brothers, Boyd Garrett and Doyle Garrett; six sisters, Ona Rhum, Ressie Hatfield, Treva Lawson, Janice Stover, Minnie Ralston and Catherine Pollard.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church located at 7500 N. Wheeling, Muncie, IN 47304 with Pastor James O. McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Sunday May 3, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and again at the Mt. Olive Free will Baptist Church on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until service time.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now