Nellie Anderson
Muncie - Muncie-Nellie Odean Anderson, 81, passed away Tuesday evening at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Franklin, Tennessee, the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle (Wright) Garrett.
Nellie attended Franklin City Schools. Mrs. Anderson had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Parkview Nursing Home for over 30 years prior to her retirement in 2011. She attended the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking, gardening and thrifty shopping.
Survivors include four daughters, Jeannie Weightman (husband-David), Ina Patterson, Cathie Dempsey (husband-David) and Melissa Emrick (fiancé- John Zettlemoyer; six grandchildren, Morris Claypool III (wife-Taryn), Kierra Gilmore, Tony Patterson fiancé-Nikki Wyman), Luke Patterson Fiancé-Ellen South), Christopher Emrick, Catalynn Emrick; two great grandchildren, Braden Funkhouser and Anthony Patterson.
She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Heather Claypool; her parents; two brothers, Boyd Garrett and Doyle Garrett; six sisters, Ona Rhum, Ressie Hatfield, Treva Lawson, Janice Stover, Minnie Ralston and Catherine Pollard.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church located at 7500 N. Wheeling, Muncie, IN 47304 with Pastor James O. McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Sunday May 3, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and again at the Mt. Olive Free will Baptist Church on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until service time.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 1, 2019