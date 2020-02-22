|
Nellie Garrett
Muncie - Nellie Garrett, 84, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born on Wednesday, October 9, 1935, in Byrdstown, Tennessee, the daughter of Foster and Clementine (Cope) Neal. Nellie had resided in the Muncie area since 1952. She owned and operated Nellie's Beauty Shop for over thirty years. Nellie enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. She was a member of Old Town Hill Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star, Daleville Chapter.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kirby Garrett, Muncie, Indiana; one son, Donnie (wife, Carolyn) Garrett, Muncie, Indiana; two grandsons, Bradley (wife, Holly) Garrett, and Stephen (wife, Shannon) Garrett; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Bryce, and Avery Garrett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Ralph Neal, Polly Ammonet, Estelle Coop, Tella Matheny, and Frank Neal.
Services to honor Nellie will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020