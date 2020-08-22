1/1
Nellie M. Lay
1935 - 2020
Nellie M. Lay

Muncie - Nellie M. Lay, 85, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning August 20, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus. Nellie was born on February 27, 1935, the daughter of Mandy and William Maynard in Jamestown, Tennessee. She enjoyed attending Cornerstone Community Church where she was a member. Nellie retired from Rock-Tenn Corporation after more than 25 years of service.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (James) St. Myer; son, Arnold (Mary) Lay; grandchildren, Thomas (Kara) St.Myer, Sarah St.Myer, Jeramy (Chastity) Lay, Michael (Sarah) Hood, Chris (Rebecca) Hood; 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; with sisters Bessie Toll, Flossie Tenpenny, Betty Hinds, Jewel (Jesse) York and Joyce (Doug) Davis.

Her parents, husband of 52 years Billy E. Lay, daughter Cathy Dian Lay, sister Joann Garrett, brothers Robert and Odell Maynard preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday August 26, 2020, at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams St. with Pastor Chris Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery, 5301 Old St. Rd. 67 S. Muncie 47302. Friends may call on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020, from 5-8 pm and Wednesday from noon until the time of the service. Masks will be required for attendance.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morrison Woods and Silver Birch for the quality of care they provided Nellie.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
AUG
26
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
AUG
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
