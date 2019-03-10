Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Nellrose Furrow Obituary
Nellrose Furrow

Muncie - Nellrose Furrow, 87, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Muncie following an extended illness.

She was born on Thursday, May 14, 1931, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Alonzo and Ethel (Conway) Wise and attended Muncie Central High School. Nellrose was a member of Shawnee Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, cake decorating, and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Richard Furrow Jr., Muncie, Vickie (husband, Terry) Evans, Muncie, and Connie Timmons, Ohio; two granddaughters, Kate Timmons and Jen Evans; one great-grandson, Wes Timmons; her nephews, Chuck Hutchison and Lon (wife, Laura) Sloan; and her niece, Linda (husband, Jerry) Receveur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Furrow Sr.; siblings, Betty Sloan, Bill Wise, and Mary Hutchison; daughter, Karen Kain; son-in-law, Gary Timmons; and two grandsons, Brad and Bryan Timmons.

Services to honor Nellrose will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Jeff Mosier officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be directed to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019
