Nettie Ann Hill


1937 - 2019
Nettie Ann Hill Obituary
Nettie Ann Hill

Hartford City - Nettie Ann Hill, 82, passed away at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 19, 1937 to Woodrow Wilson Miller and Hester Ellen (Armstrong) Miller. Both of her parents precede her in death.

Nettie graduated from Duvall High School in Hamlin, West Virginia. She married Morris Eugene Hill on October 30, 1955 in Eaton. He precedes her in death on August 27, 2009.

She was the Co-Owner and Operator of Hill's Custom Upholstery Shop in Hartford City.

Nettie will be sadly missed by her daughters, Lisa A. (husband, Ed) Dunlap of Sumerco, WV and Christine "Chris" E. Brown of Hartford City; son, Alan E. Hill of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Todd Dunlap, Julia Dunlap, Heather Crowe, Paul Morris, Whitney (husband, Sean) Whiteley, Stephanie Hall, Tylor Brown and Kamiron Brown; 8 great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Morris, grandchild, Michael Dunlap and brother, Robert Armstrong.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 38 Pine Grove Road, Sumerco, WV.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of local arrangements.

Memorials may be made to -Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 East 91st St. Suite #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019
