|
|
Neva Ilene Campbell Sears
New Castle - Neva Ilene Campbell Sears, 96, of New Castle, IN passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 21, 1924 on a farm near Rogersville to the late Roscoe and Jessie McAllister Campbell.
She was a 1942 graduate of Center High School. She worked for Ball State University for several years. Later in life she worked as in-home companion with the elderly. In times of need she would be the first to step forward to help. She would want to be remembered as a homemaker. Her house was always immaculately clean. She was a great cook known for her pies. You were always welcome in her home, she would share what she had. Being with family brought her great pleasure. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Neva is the last of her generation, she will be missed.
She is survived by a son Ed (Nancy) Chamberlin, a daughter-in-law Cathy Chamberlin. Granddaughters Melinda (Eric) Froedge, Abby (James) Coatie, and Rosanna Fox (fiancé Wesley Young). Grandsons Douglas Chamberlin, David Chamberlin, Clark (Mabrey) Chamberlin. 17 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son Steven E. Chamberlin, granddaughter Sonya Chamberlin Bertram, sister Frances Campbell Courtney.
A private funeral service will be conducted at 12pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Macer-Hall Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, Main Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.MacerHall.com The funeral home staff is honored to serve the family of Neva Ilene Campbell Sears.
Published in The Star Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020