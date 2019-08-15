|
|
Nicholas Arthur Current
Selma - Nicholas Arthur Current, 72, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on May 29, 1947, the son of Arthur and Naomi (Ireland) Current. He graduated from Cowan High School in 1965 and after graduation served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Westinghouse/ABB.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years Susan (Clark) Current (Saturday, August 17th would have been their 50th wedding anniversary); children, Chad (Danielle) Current of Dunkirk, IN, and Heather (Derek) Critton of Noblesville, IN; grandchildren, Trinity and Hayden; and a brother, Fredrick (Vicki) Current of Cowan, IN.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Toni Joy Current.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call an hour prior to the service on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the ALS Association, 7202 E. 87th St., #102, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or to Dr. Otis Bowen Veteran House, Roudebush VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service (135), 1481 West Tenth Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202
(make payable Indianapolis VAMC and indicate General Post Fund 7288)
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 15, 2019