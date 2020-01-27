|
|
Nicholas J. Collins
Muncie - Nicholas J. Collins "Skinny," 38, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on June 24, 1981, the son of Robert Collins and Susan (Ellis) Collins and graduated from Yorktown High School where he played football
Nick loved Notre Dame Football and bled Blue and Gold. He also coached middle school football.
Survivors include his wife of seven years, Robin Collins; his children, Michael, Madison, Matthew and Mason; his mother, Susan; his father, Bob (wife, Vickie); a sister, Kristi Studebaker (husband, Kyle); a niece and nephew, Kayleigh and Krosley; his grandmother, Mildred Lyons; also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020