Nila B Haines, 91, Muncie, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born Tuesday, November 8, 1927, in Muncie, the daughter of Charles and Wanetta (Beller) Gray. Nila was a very active lady, always eager to help others. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to sew, knit, and crochet, and worked on many craft projects with her husband, Donald. Nila retired when she was eighty-nine from Elm Ridge Funeral Home where she worked as a greeter for several years. She loved her church and was a devoted member of Glad Tidings Church for over eighty-five years.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra (husband, David) Diedrich, and Terri Haines; son, Chad (wife, Linda) Beckham; her half-sister, Delores (husband, Jim) Floyd; grandchildren, Ryan (wife, Heather) Vaughn, Stephanie (husband, Michael) Joseph, Brooke (husband, Jason Pierce) Vaughn, Amanda (husband Jason) Beasley, Kristopher (wife, Mollie) Haines, and Jack Diedrich; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Gray and Wanetta Snyder; her step-father, Burl Snyder; and her husband, Donald, who passed away September 28, 2015.
Services for Nila will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 South Burlington Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47302 with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday at Glad Tidings Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Advance Campaign at Glad Tidings Church.
Nila's arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019