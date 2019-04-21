|
Nila Jean Bales
Franklin - Nila Jean Bales, age 77, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Franklin.
She was born July 17, 1941 in New Castle, Indiana. Her parents were William Carroll and Ruby Mae Anderson. Nila married Rex Bales on September 8, 1963 at First Friends Meeting in New Castle, Indiana. She is survived by her loving husband, Rex; children, Brenda Delaney (Mike) and Vicki Davis (Jeff) and grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Justin Davis and John Delaney. Also surviving are siblings, Sharlene Masters (Kenneth) and Duane Anderson (Susie); brother-in-law, Harold Bales (Virginia) and sister-in-law, Bonnie Golliher; eight nieces and nephews, twenty great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by parents and sister-in-law, Jane Houser.
She was a graduate of New Castle Chrysler High School.
Nila was the church secretary for many years at First Friends Meeting in New Castle and worked at Henry County REMC until she retired.
She was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed traveling with Rex, spending time with friends in Bradenton, Florida and volunteering at the Indiana Masonic Home. Nila loved the beach, biking, planting flowers and being outdoors.
Rev. Brandon Jolley will conduct a celebration of Nila's life on Tuesday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, Franklin. Friends may call Monday, April 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mooreland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 548 W. 100 North, Franklin, Indiana 46131 or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
Expressions of kindness may be received at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019