Nina Mae Gudger



Nina Mae Gudger, 85 was born February 23, 1935 to Blanch and Ellis Hammond, Sr., in Muncie, Indiana. She departed this life and transitioned into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at The Water's of Muncie Nursing Facility.



Nina loved to play B.I.N.G.O. She had a passion for baking and was known for her strawberry cake and scrumptious pies. Nina Mae accepted Christ at an early age and fellowshipped at several churches including Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Ministry lead her outside the four walls of a church building and she could be found visiting the sick, shut-in and long term care family, friends and patients at area nursing homes with her baked goods in hand.



She is survived by her stepchildren, Judy (Thomas) Carey, Henry (Sheryl) Gudger, Jr., and Priscilla Smith, her nieces, Patricia "Tishie" Montgomery, Muncie, IN; Karen Kay Thompson, Detriot, MI; Toni (Russell) Kirtz, Muncie, IN; Tondra Lampkin, Ft. Wayne, IN;Crystal Lampkin (Charles) Price, Lincoln, NE; and Ellen Kay Watkins; Indianapolis, IN; nephews, Van (Candy) Hammond, Muncie, IN; Joshua Hammond, Modesto, CA; Steve (Jackie) Thompson, Detriot, MI; and Jimmy Watkins, Indianapolis, IN; her good friend Kathy Vitatoe and a host of grand and great-grand nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Nina Mae was preceded in death by her husband Henry Gudger Sr.; parents, Blanch and Ellis Hammond, Sr.; brother, Ellis Hammond, Jr.; sisters, Anna Mae Thompson, Beatrice (Bea) Brown, and Jean Lampkin.



Due to COVID-19 a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In the meantime the family wishes to say thank you for all the warm condolences and extend a special thanks to Mr. Shawn and The Water's of Muncie staff for the attention and care provided for our loved one. Arrangements are entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store