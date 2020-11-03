1/1
Nina Mae Huxhold
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Mae Huxhold

Muncie - Nina Mae Huxhold, 70, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Montpelier on October 27, 1950 to the late Richard B. Henderson and Elnora J. (Love) Henderson.

Nina graduated from Yorktown High School in 1969 and had been employed as a human resources office manager at Gateway Warehouse. She was a member of The Gathering in Muncie and was involved in church activities there. She was a member of Parrot Heads in Florida. She enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Nina is survived by her husband, Russell (Rusty) E. Huxhold of Muncie; son, Todd Huxhold (Jennifer) of Muncie; daughters, Jessica Fliss (Noel) of Indianapolis and Jennifer Schuch (Samuel) of Coatesville; brother, Jay Henderson (Janis) of Muncie; sisters, Nancy Morris (Chris) of Bloomington and Ruth Ann Sweares (Mark) of Florida; 6 grandchildren; 1 grandson; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Kendala Parkinson of Muncie.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Richard B. Henderson and Elnora J. (Love) Henderson; brother, Gary Henderson (Cathy); and grandson, Samuel J. Schuch, VI.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm in The Gathering church, 9512 N Walnut Street, Muncie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
The Gathering church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved