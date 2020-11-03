Nina Mae Huxhold
Muncie - Nina Mae Huxhold, 70, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Montpelier on October 27, 1950 to the late Richard B. Henderson and Elnora J. (Love) Henderson.
Nina graduated from Yorktown High School in 1969 and had been employed as a human resources office manager at Gateway Warehouse. She was a member of The Gathering in Muncie and was involved in church activities there. She was a member of Parrot Heads in Florida. She enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Nina is survived by her husband, Russell (Rusty) E. Huxhold of Muncie; son, Todd Huxhold (Jennifer) of Muncie; daughters, Jessica Fliss (Noel) of Indianapolis and Jennifer Schuch (Samuel) of Coatesville; brother, Jay Henderson (Janis) of Muncie; sisters, Nancy Morris (Chris) of Bloomington and Ruth Ann Sweares (Mark) of Florida; 6 grandchildren; 1 grandson; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Kendala Parkinson of Muncie.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Richard B. Henderson and Elnora J. (Love) Henderson; brother, Gary Henderson (Cathy); and grandson, Samuel J. Schuch, VI.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm in The Gathering church, 9512 N Walnut Street, Muncie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
