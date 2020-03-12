Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Noah Silas Estep Jr.


1943 - 2020
Noah Silas Estep Jr. Obituary
Noah Silas Estep Jr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie.

Noah was born in Millstone, Kentucky on Saturday, May 15, 1943, to Noah Silas Estep and Maude Ellen (Dean) Estep. Noah graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1961. He had been a Muncie resident since 1966. Noah married Mary Ann in 1962 and she passed away in 2010. Noah then married Jeanie Park in 2013 and she survives. Noah and Jeanie were members of Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Noah was a member of the United Methodist Men.

Golfing was Noah's passion. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Noah was a participant in the Stand Down for the past thirteen years. The Stand Down is an annual event to help all Delaware County Veterans.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie; son, Steven Estep (wife, Kimberly); step-son, Stephen Park (wife, Melanie); step-daughter, Jennifer Young (husband, Alan); brothers Charles and Frank Estep; sisters, Peggy Sharp (husband, Dale) and Mary Cripe; grandson, Weston Estep; step-grandchildren, Audri Sturm (husband, Jon), Derek Young (wife, Cierra), Allison Fought (husband, Parker), Nathan Park, and Maggie Park; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Noah was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Ann; a son, Douglass Estep; and a sister, Susan Estep.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Tony Collins and Reverend Vickie Perkins will officiate.

Private burial will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
