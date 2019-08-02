|
|
Noel G. "Pinky" Graham, 71, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 10, 1947 in Muncie, the son of Hurston S. and Veda M. (Johnson) Graham, Sr. and graduated from Center High School in 1966.
Pinky worked for the Muncie Star News for 37 years, retiring in 2000 as the night mailroom foreman. After retirement, he worked at the Speedway on McGalliard from 2004-2010. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Sons of the American Legion Post #299 and various softball and bowling leagues over the years.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing and fixing everything for everybody. Pinky had a big heart who was always taking in people in need and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.
Surviving are one daughter, Shannon Newlin of Muncie; one son, Brian Graham (wife, Rhea) Graham of Muncie; six grandchildren, Brennan, Samantha, BreAnna, Brylie, Madelyn and Kira; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Shick and Barbara Taylor, both of Muncie; one sister-in-law, Virginia Graham; his best friend, Bruce Corey of Oakville and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Samuel Graham and Hurston S. Graham, Jr.; and two sisters, LaVera Graham and Lucina Sue Hale.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 River Road, with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Cremation will take place and private burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 River Road, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 2, 2019