Muncie-Noel L. Kinman, 67, was called to heaven on April 17, 2019 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born in Muncie to James and Doris (Huggins) Kinman, May 7, 1951.
Noel graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1969 and retired from Ball Memorial Hospital in 2000 after having served them in the area of the Dietary Department for 26 yrs. Following high school, Noel proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era. He has been sober from Alcohol Anonymous for 30 years, is a former member of the Eagles Lodge, a past member of the American Legion and enjoyed fishing and playing computer games.
He will be sadly missed by his fiancé, Margie, his brother Mark (wife-Jayne), uncle Don Huggins, best friend Tony England, special friends nurse Emily and his" R.N. Six Pack" at the family practice, special friends. Drs. Juan Carlos Venis and Jeff Bird and his little fur-baby Jax and all his friends in Freedom Acres and AA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Toni, Aunts Wilma, Emma, Norma and Jean. His friend T.C. Curtis and Fur-babies, Robbie, Bozie and Max.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie with Pastor Tony England officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray future living expenses.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019