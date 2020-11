Or Copy this URL to Share

Nora B. Thompson



Nora B. Thompson (92) transitioned on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Woodlands Nursing Center. She was born on June 18, 1928, in Greenwood, MS. to the union of Johnnie and Mary Dell (Emory)Thompson.



Services at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









