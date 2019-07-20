|
|
Nora "Janita" King
Springport - Nora "Juanita" King, 83, of Springport passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born July 23, 1935 in Seaman, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Williams and Matilda Townsend, 4 sons, Tony Michele Partin, Darrell Lyn Partin, Guy Anthony Partin and Roger Lee Partin.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Paul King, daughter, Constance V. (Greg) Losh of Selma; son, John M. Partin of Muncie; daughter, Paula D. (Chris) Houser of Muncie; son, Warren "Jeff" King of Muncie; daughter, Tammy S. (Chip) Phillips of Dunkirk; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Vance, of Muncie; sisters, Frances (Nick) Perkins of Muncie, Cathy Shoaf of Bloomington, Colleen Macy of Noblesville; longtime friend and neighbor, Pat Yapp and family of Springport.
She loved to be creative; be that in the kitchen, on a canvas or writing. Juanita loved to help and serve people in her neighborhood and in her church, Bethel United Baptist Church in Muncie. She was a teacher at heart and loved to give her wisdom away. Juanita was an avid reader and loved to play games with her family and friends.
Services will at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Springport. Visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the funeral home. You may express condolences or share a memory of Juanita at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 20, 2019