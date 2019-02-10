|
Nora L. Chesnut
Muncie - Nora L. Chesnut, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Morrison Woods Health Campus following an extended illness.
She was born on January 29, 1930, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Lawrence and Mabel (Keihn) Page. Nora worked previously as a cashier for Marsh and for the original North Star drive-in. She and her husband, Wilbert Chesnut, shared sixty-nine years of matrimony and had been members of High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie, Indiana, for sixty-five years. Nora was also a former Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed traveling with Wilbert and the High Street Travelers. Nora also volunteered regularly at the church as well as the hospital, and enjoyed researching genealogy.
Survivors include her loving husband, Wilbert Chesnut, Muncie, Indiana; one son, Allan (wife, Brenda) Chesnut, Muncie, Indiana; son-in-law, Dennis Trosper, Muncie, Indiana; four granddaughters, Trisha (husband, Rusty) Love, Amanda Chesnut, Brittany (husband, Bobby) Dozier, and Jamie (husband, Larry) Douthitt; three step-grandsons, Dennis II, Chad, and Chris Trosper; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marie Foster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Lawrence Page Jr., one sister, Mary Haskins; and her beloved daughter, LuAnn Trosper.
Services to celebrate Nora's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Rev. Charlotte Overmyer officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff of Morrison Woods and Kindred Hospice for their kindness.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 10, 2019