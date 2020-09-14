Norma E. Catey
Williamsburg, IN - Norma Elaine Catey, 82, of Williamsburg, IN passed-away early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 26, 1937 in Delaware County, IN, the daughter of Hubert Levearl and Mary Eva (Reiboldt) Stevens. She married Allan B. "Lige" Catey on March 31, 1956.
After raising 5 children, Norma went back to school, 1st, she received her GED, then went on to become a LPN and then in 1983 at the age of 46 and graduating from IU East with a Bachelor of Science, she became a RN. She retired from Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN after more than 20 years as a caregiver. Norma ad Lige enjoyed traveling and going to the casino in their later years as husband and wife. They spent many an afternoon or evening sitting at the baseball diamond or the football field watching their grandchildren play sports. Norma also enjoyed watching the NBA, especially the Pacers. She loved the holidays with her family along with a mean card game of Trumps.
Norma leaves to cherish her memory four children, Steve (wife, Lisa) of Williamsburg, IN, Dan Catey of Bargersville, IN, Gary Catey of Franklin, IN and Shelly Snider (husband, Randy) of Lynn, IN; Ten grandchildren, Scott Catey (wife Misty), Julie Huser (husband, Matt), Brad Catey (wife, Darcy), Cory Catey (wife, Marissa), Ashley Catey, Evan Catey (fiancé, Kristin), Samantha Haygood (husband, Brandon), Jake Snider, Luke Brewster and Mariah Brewster; sixteen great grandchildren, Alec, Drew, Kyler, Chase, Taya, Reed, laurel, Lilly, Peyton, Al, Landon, Ashton, Ashayla, Aiden, (Addison is on the way), Gage and Lyle; four siblings, Wayne (wife, Grace), Kenny (wife, Brenda) and David.; two brothers-in-law, Phillip Catey (wife, Dinah) and John Catey (wife, Kathy); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kimila J. Catey; two sisters, Lois Wright and Vearline Smith; two brothers, Keith Stevens and Wally Stevens; and a beloved canine companion, Molly.
There will be no public visitation or service. The family will have a private service. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery of Unionport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
