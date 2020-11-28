Norma F. McKibben
Norma F. McKibben, 80, went to her Heavenly home on Thanksgiving evening, November 26, 2020.
Norma was born on January 22, 1940 in Muncie to the late Glen and Loretta Barnard. They attended Cowan High School and graduated from 29 Palms High School in California in 1957. She married the love of her life, Ed McKibben, on May 5th, 1957. Norma was a lifetime member of Christian Chapel Church in Cowan.
Norma loved her family and cherished the role of wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a wonderful homemaker and wonderful cook and baker. Her recipes are a legacy to her family. Norma was kind and gentle. She had a warm and joyous spirt and beautiful smile.
Norma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ed McKibben; four children, Brenda Green (husband Mark), Ron McKibben (wife Pam), Todd McKibben (wife Terry), and Lori Britton (husband Roger); eight grandchildren, Kelsie McKibben, Justin Green (wife Jessica), Michaela Hiatt, Kadie McKibben, Derrick McKibben, Kirstin McKibben, Ben McKibben, and Karlie McKibben; brother, Gaylord Barnard (wife Joyce); sister-in-law, Susan Barnard Mann; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by a brother, Mervyn Barnard.
Due to Covid-19 and concerns for family members, close friends and family only will gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 and from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel. The McKibben family understands, in these uncertain times, if you are unable to attend and would appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers.
A funeral service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Chris Neel and Pastor Norma West will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Christian Chapel Church, 9991 S. 200 E., Muncie, IN 47302.
Special thanks to her neighbors, friends, church family, caregivers, and Southern Care Hospice for being her angels.