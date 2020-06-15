Norma G. Donathan
Norma G. Donathan

Millgrove - Norma G. Donathan, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Albany Health Care, after an extended illness.

She was born in Monterey, TN, on September 17, 1931 to James H. and Mary Alice (Wilson) Brown and married Fred A. Donathan in Dunkirk on her twentieth birthday. He passed away on March 23, 2014.

Norma had a passion for vegetable gardening and canning. She especially enjoyed going to rummage sales with her sister, Emma and collected angels for many years.

She will be missed by her children: son, Wayne (Cindy) Donathan; daughters, Carolyn Beckley (Steve Gearheart), Mary Thornburgh and Kathy (Jerry) Hummer. Two brothers: Noel Brown & Clarence Brown. One sister, Dorothy Marshall. Eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Betty Sargent.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded into rest by four brothers: Bill, Lawrence, Owen and Hanson Brown, three sisters: Bonnie Ritter, Imogene Fuller and Emma J. Cline. Her son-in-law, Theldon "Bud" Thornburgh also passed on Oct. 29th of last year.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 16301 N. St. Rd. #3, Eaton, Indiana with Les Bantz presiding and burial following. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Mark Donathan, Brian Donathan, Doug Beckley, Shane Thornburgh, Wade Hummer, Avery Thornburgh and great-grandsons: Gabriel Heath, Ethan Speidel and Theldon Thomas Thornburgh and Honorary pallbearer, Dylan Speidel, stationed overseas with the U.S. Armed Forces.

Waters Funeral Home 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City is handling the arrangements. Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
