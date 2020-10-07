1/1
Norma Harris
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Harris

Winchester - Norma J. (Stephen) Harris, 89, of Winchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Winchester, daughter of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Keister) Stephen.

Norma graduated from McKinley high school in 1949. On December 8, 1951 she married Ralph E. (Bud) Harris. Norma worked at General Telephone, was a housewife, worked at the Randolph Central School Corp in the cafeteria, worked at Bunsolds Supermarket in the Deli, and was the Matron at the Randolph County Jail for 8 years. She was also a member of the Sheriffs Reserves Auxiliary, Jayland Antique Car Club, Randolph County Antique Tractor Club, Mt. Zion Methodist Church, and Farm Bureau. Norma loved mowing grass, cutting weeds, working with her flowers and going to her grandkids and great grandkids activities.

Norma is survived by her husband of 68 years Bud Harris; three children Jay (Mary) Harris, of Ridgeville, Jane (Keith) Newbauer and Joyce (Marc) Edwards of Winchester; 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Hargarten, Anita (Brad) Clott, Autumn (Sam) Durham, April (John) Leeper, Brad (Amanda) Newbauer, Beth (Thor) Fidler, Cierra (Chad) Simmons, and Brandon Edwards; and 11 great grandchildren; a sister Kate Pegg; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gerald Stephen and Bernard Stephen.

A service to celebrate Norma's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Winchester Community High School Fieldhouse, in Winchester, with Pastor Robert Kiefert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 2-8 p.m., on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Fieldhouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 2485 W. 400 N., Winchester, IN 47394 or Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394. Due to Covid 19, we kindly request that all guests wear masks and socially distance at all times.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Winchester Community High School Fieldhouse
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
11:00 AM
Winchester Community High School Fieldhouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved