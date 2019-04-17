|
|
Norma (Pat) J. Dominick
Muncie - Norma (Pat) J. Dominick, 86 of Muncie, passed away at Bethel Pointe on Monday, April 15, 2019, after an extended illness. She passed away on the exact date her husband had passed away 13 years earlier. She was born May 1, 1932 to Earl and Ruby Jett.
Norma was employed at Eavey's Grocery, Roger's Jewelers, and the YWCA until her retirement. She and her husband also owned a small store and clothing shop for short periods. Being a caregiver for family was also a job she handled with love. Norma's interest were bowling, cake decorating, flipping houses, going to the lakes, and spending time with her family.
Norma leaves behind three children; Cynthia Elton (Timmy Wallace) of Muncie, Teresa Terry Orcutt (Terry) of Albany and Robert F. Dominick Jr. (Cheryl) of Albany; six grandchildren Timothy Beaty (Crystal) of Muncie, Gary Keith of Muncie, Delayna Eldridge (Shawn) of Albany, Nicholas Terry (Jill) of Muncie, Logan Dominick (Lula) of Parker City and Brittany Dominick of Albany; eight great-grandchildren Timothy Grant II, Izzabelle, Carol, and Amber Beaty, Austin and Camryn Eldridge and Eden and Cole Terry; three sisters Judy King (Tom) of Muncie, Sheryl Case (Donnie) of Silver Lake and Dixie Brooks (Jeff Fisher) of Muncie; two sisters-in-law Sharon Dominick of Yorktown and Loretta Garrison (Steve) of Cincinnati, OH and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Robert F. Dominick Sr.; a brother Earl Jett; five sisters Ruth Masters, Rose Harris, Mary Ylovchan, Wanda Edwards and Beverly Bailey McKinley; father and mother -in- law Walter and Elizabeth Dominick. two brothers-in-law Richard Dominick (Mary Alice) and Larry Dominick; two sisters-in-law Norma Case and Mary Joe Quinn; two sons-in-law Gary Keith and Dennis Elton.
Funeral Services for Norma will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry O'Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 17, 2019