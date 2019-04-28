|
Norma J. Hiatt
Albany - Norma J. Hiatt, age 83, Albany, died Friday April 26, 2019 at Signature Health Care, Muncie, following an extended illness. Born May 26, 1935 in Hartford City, she was a graduate of Dunkirk High School and Indiana Business College. She also attended classes at Ball State where she received a certificate in Modern Marketing. Norma was a homemaker and managed her own business, Delaware Housecleaning Service, for around ten years. She retired from L.J. Stone and enjoyed being a grandmother, attending her class reunions, and being social.
Survivors include a son: Jay Donald Harshman (wife: Sonya), Huntington; three daughters: Laura Pitman (husband: Rick), Muncie, Dixie DeWitt (husband: Mark), Muncie, and Gina Sutton, Gray, KY; a brother: Dick Bantz, Muncie; a special friend: Bill Davis, DeSoto; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one niece, and one nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman & Dorothy (Rhodes) Bantz.
Services will be 12 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery near Albany.
Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
Memorials may be sent to the in memory of Norma; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019