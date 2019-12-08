Services
Norma J. Yates

Norma J. Yates Obituary
Norma J. Yates

Albany - Norma J. Yates, age 86, Albany, died Saturday December 7, 2019 at home following an illness. Born in Muncie on August 9, 1933, she graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1951 and attended Indiana University. Norma was a homemaker and worked in Muncie bakeries that her husband, Paul W. Yates, owned & operated (Donut Place, Paul's, and Tiffany's). She was a member of Albany United Methodist Church and Delta Theta Tau sorority.

Survivors include three sons: William Yates (wife: Nancy), Muncie, Terry Yates (wife: Kim), Indianapolis, and Tony Yates (wife: Diana), Greenwood; two daughters: Kandi Antrim (husband: Bob), Parker City, and Rebecca Yates (companion: Dan Spencer), Gas City; a brother: Thomas Stiff (wife: Judy), Tulsa, OK; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Yates, who died in 1990; her parents, William & Carrie (Chamness) Stiff are also deceased.

Services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Albany United Methodist Church with burial following at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany, IN 47320; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
