Norma Jean (DeWeese) Delph
Norma Jean (DeWeese) Delph

Yorktown - Norma Jean Delph, 93, longtime resident of Alexandria, passed away at her home in Yorktown, August 25, 2020.

She was born in Anderson, Indiana, January 29, 1927, the daughter of Roy Charles and Grace G. Sharp DeWeese.

She was a 1945 graduate of Yorktown High School and retired from Delco Remy General Motors in 1977 after 30 years of service.

She was a 45 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was Past Worthy Matron and served as Grand Representative for the OES from 1984-86. She belonged to the Gillman Extension Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, and two sisters; Patsy Ellen Fadely and Joan DeWeese.

Survivors include her nieces; Robin Mixell (Greg) and Teresa Belt (John) of Yorktown, Sheila Fadely-Wright, Diana Guinn (Jeff) and Tyra Dawson (Bret) all of Muncie, several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Marty Ballard of the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene officiating. Entombment will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. CDC requirements of masking, social distancing, and hand sanitation will be strongly suggested.

Friends may call one hour before the services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors choice.

Online Guestbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
