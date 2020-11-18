Norma Jean Oxley
Muncie - Norma Jean Oxley, 92, passed away on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on December 25, 1928 in Muncie, the daughter of Paul Conner Sr. and Mary (Perdy) Conner in Muncie.
She worked for Westinghouse as switchboard operator and receptionist for 25 years until her retirement in 1984. Norma Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are two children, Stephen Oxley (wife, JoAnn) and Marsha White; one daughter-in-law, Katrina Oxley; six grandchildren, Tina Ann Clifton, Lisa Cross (husband, James), Julie Newcomer (husband, Jeff), Kerry Janney (wife, Lisa), Brandon Oxley and Lauren Oxley; fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Faye Conner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, L. Marshall Oxley on March 17, 2003; one son, Michael Oxley; one son-in-law, Chuck White; two brothers and four sisters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held and burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.