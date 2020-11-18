1/
Norma Jean Oxley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Oxley

Muncie - Norma Jean Oxley, 92, passed away on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on December 25, 1928 in Muncie, the daughter of Paul Conner Sr. and Mary (Perdy) Conner in Muncie.

She worked for Westinghouse as switchboard operator and receptionist for 25 years until her retirement in 1984. Norma Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are two children, Stephen Oxley (wife, JoAnn) and Marsha White; one daughter-in-law, Katrina Oxley; six grandchildren, Tina Ann Clifton, Lisa Cross (husband, James), Julie Newcomer (husband, Jeff), Kerry Janney (wife, Lisa), Brandon Oxley and Lauren Oxley; fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Faye Conner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, L. Marshall Oxley on March 17, 2003; one son, Michael Oxley; one son-in-law, Chuck White; two brothers and four sisters.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held and burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved