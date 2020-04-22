|
Norma Jeanette Wheeldon
Fishers - Norma Jeanette Wheeldon, 76, passed away peacefully at home with family after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure.
She was born in Muncie, Indiana on May 14, 1943. She graduated from Royerton High School in 1961. Norma was a homemaker and dedicated many years to raising her three children. She tackled Girl Scouts, ice cream socials, chili suppers, and church youth clubs during those years. In 1985 she went to work for Delaware County, where she retired in 2008. After retiring she loved her work with the Hilltop Group.
Norma was the proud mother of three children; Amy, Molly and Brian. She made it her sole purpose to make them feel loved, special and confident. A few examples of how she made them feel loved was by making Easter candy all by hand, having a Christmas tree up for half a year, and taking them for long car rides while enjoying a Burkie's vanilla coke, listening to music and having good talks. She taught them the importance of family, good friends and kindness. At the end, she showed them all that they are stronger than they ever knew. She proved to be the best mother in law, loving Jay and Leanne as if they were her own.
Grandma Norma was her favorite title! 26 years ago, she gave up smoking because, Alexander, as only she called him, was THAT important. Her favorite memory was when her 5-year-old "little man" insisted on paying the pizza man and later as they watched Bambi, told her "Grandma you might wanna turn your head on this part." Emily, she called her Em, was a favorite for sleepovers and texting while she was away at school. Claire, aka Claire Bear, pushed the limits knowing that Grandma would be ok with peeing in the pool and a few cuss words here and there. The Smith kids knew that Grandma would cook eggs at midnight and always have a jello cup in the fridge.
Grandma Norma was beyond thrilled to have grand babies again. Rylen came along and stole her heart with his blue eyes and curls. She recognized his tenderness and made sure he knew it was what made him special. Her favorite holiday became Halloween for sure, loving to see her little Woody and the sweetest skunk. Evan "westled" his way into Grandma's heart, grabbing her by the neck and pulling her down on the couch while she laughed, loving every minute of it. She loved her curly headed "tough guy" and always made sure everyone listened to him because she insisted what he had to say was important.
One cannot talk about Norma without mentioning her friends. She never met a stranger. It is impossible to count them all but she made every one of them feel special. Norma's home was always a warm, homey gathering place filled with candles, dips, fun and laughter. Her story telling ability always left her friends laughing until they cried.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Amy (Jay) Smith, Molly Wheeldon; son, Brian (Leanne) Wheeldon; 5 grandchildren; a niece: a great nephew; and 4 grand dogs.
Norma was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Badders; her sister, Bess White; and grand dogs, Biscuit and Chloe.
Norma's family would like to give a special thank you to Autumn, Susan and Pastor Rob with Community Home Health Hospice and Community Heart Hospital, especially Dr. Harry Lim and Dr. Rachel Spooner.
Due to the health concerns of Covid-19, a celebration of Norma's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020