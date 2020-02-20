Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma L. (Lucy) Jarvis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma L. (Lucy) Jarvis Obituary
Norma L (Lucy) Jarvis

Norma L (Lucy) Jarvis, 92, went home to her Lord and Savior on February 20, 2020. She was born November 27, 1927 to Fred and Thelma Hollingsworth in Indianapolis. Lucy married Tom Jarvis on April 29, 1950. They were blessed with five children, which were her pride and joy. She is survived by Peggy (John) Raab of Indianapolis, twin sons Tom (Joanie) Jarvis of Cicero (formerly Muncie), and Tim (Susan) Jarvis of Terre Haute, Ted (Julie) Jarvis of Fishers, and Todd (Wendy) Jarvis of Indianapolis.

Lucy had 13 grandchildren: Morgan Nickols, Meagan Poplin, Melissa Raab, Michael Raab, Kelley Bowman, Matt Jarvis, Michelle Jarvis-Mollet, Kara Sobucki, Nathan Jarvis, Alysha Jarvis, Connor Jarvis, and twins Spencer Jarvis and Austin Jarvis. She also had 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Jarvis, her parents Fred and Thelma Hollingsworth, her step-mother Opal Hollingsworth, sister Evelyn Hammond, and brother Dale Hollingsworth.

Services will be on Monday, February 24 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, with private family visitation from 10:00-11:00, open visitation from 11:00-1:00, and funeral service at 1:00. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -