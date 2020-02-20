|
|
Norma L (Lucy) Jarvis
Norma L (Lucy) Jarvis, 92, went home to her Lord and Savior on February 20, 2020. She was born November 27, 1927 to Fred and Thelma Hollingsworth in Indianapolis. Lucy married Tom Jarvis on April 29, 1950. They were blessed with five children, which were her pride and joy. She is survived by Peggy (John) Raab of Indianapolis, twin sons Tom (Joanie) Jarvis of Cicero (formerly Muncie), and Tim (Susan) Jarvis of Terre Haute, Ted (Julie) Jarvis of Fishers, and Todd (Wendy) Jarvis of Indianapolis.
Lucy had 13 grandchildren: Morgan Nickols, Meagan Poplin, Melissa Raab, Michael Raab, Kelley Bowman, Matt Jarvis, Michelle Jarvis-Mollet, Kara Sobucki, Nathan Jarvis, Alysha Jarvis, Connor Jarvis, and twins Spencer Jarvis and Austin Jarvis. She also had 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Jarvis, her parents Fred and Thelma Hollingsworth, her step-mother Opal Hollingsworth, sister Evelyn Hammond, and brother Dale Hollingsworth.
Services will be on Monday, February 24 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, with private family visitation from 10:00-11:00, open visitation from 11:00-1:00, and funeral service at 1:00. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020