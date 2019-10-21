|
Norma Louise Howard
Muncie - Norma Louise Howard, 93, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
She was born on July 4, 1926 to the late Raymond and Myrtle Vaughn, near Seymour, Indiana, on what is now part of the Muskatatuk National Wildlife Reserve. Norma was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, the late Gordon Howard on July 2, 1944.
Norma enjoyed a very full and blessed life. She worked as a nurse for 24 years at Ball Memorial Hospital after graduating from Muncie School of Practical Nursing in 1962. She was a longtime member of Industry United Methodist Church, where she and her husband were active in many ministries. Norma enjoyed many hobbies, which included, singing, playing the organ, gardening, sewing, and making quilts. Norma and Gordon also had a wonderful time in life camping and traveling around the country. She loved family gatherings, cooking for her family, and playing games.
Norma is survived by her son, Paul Howard (Elaine) of Indianapolis; daughter, Barbara Johnston (husband, Bill) of Vero Beach, Florida; a son, Richard Howard (wife, Joyce) of Muncie; son, John Howard (wife, Ann) of Muncie; daughter, Janis Harley of Berne; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Gordon Howard; a sister, Betty Woods; three brothers, Harold Vaughn, Charles Vaughn, and Robert Vaughn; a great-grandson, Charles Howard; a son-in-law, Warren Williams; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Howard; and her parents.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with her grandson's Pastor David Williams and Pastor Brian Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Industry United Methodist Church, 1912 South Mock Ave., Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019